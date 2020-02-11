Always a Viking: Pace bids farewell to longtime principal

Pace Early College High School held one last pep rally on Tuesday for its longtime beloved Principal Rose Longoria, who is departing to become the BISD assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction.

In the middle of the celebration H-E-B representatives marched in to announce that for the third time Longoria is a finalist for secondary principal of the year in this year’s H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards. H-E-B presented Longoria with a $1,000 check and said she is one of five principals statewide contending for the $25,000 top prize, which will be announced in May.

Longoria has been the Pace Principal for the past nine years. In that time Pace has transformed from an underachieving school to an exemplary one, Brownsville Independent School District Superintendent René Gutierrez told H-E-B representatives in a video interview as the celebration was subsiding.

What made Longoria different and the reason she was so successful was that she was consistently involved in every school activity, Gutierrez said

Science teacher Dora Lopez was saying much the same thing as the H-E-B delegation arrived.

“She shows up year after year after year at event after event after event. She supports every kid in every endeavor. She always thinks her students deserve better,” Lopez said, adding that whoever becomes the new Pace principal will have huge shoes to fill.

“Ms. Longoria is my super star. She’s beautiful inside and out,” law enforcement teacher Belinda Lara said.

For her part, Longoria said repeatedly that she was never a homecoming queen but that the going-away pep rally made her feel like one.

As a video played on two screens in the Pace big gym, students took turns thanking Longoria for her devotion.

“This is really beautiful,” Longoria said. “I didn’t expect so much. I will keep being there for you. I know you will receive your new principal with open arms and he or she will have an open-door policy…I’m very sad.”

