Alton capital murder suspect caught at border

Posted: Monday, November 18, 2019 1:04 pm

Alton capital murder suspect caught at border STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

ALTON — A man accused of killing two men earlier this month was taken into custody at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge, police here announced Sunday.

Oscar Armando Velasquez, 22, is pending capital murder charges for the deaths of Carlos Perez, 34, and Eduardo Rodriguez, 25.

Velasquez is accused of shooting them — and a third person who recovered from his injuries — after a domestic dispute broke out Nov. 8.

Federal authorities apprehended him Sunday, Alton Police Chief Jonathan B. Flores announced in a press release. No other details about the arrest were disclosed.

“We would like to thank our Criminal Investigations Division along with our federal, state, and local counterparts to include the Texas Transnational Intelligence Center (TTIC) and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit for their hard work and dedication throughout the course of the investigation,” Flores stated. “This case is a prime example of how information sharing and collaboration between federal, state, and local law enforcement is paramount in disrupting the activities of the criminal element and bringing them to justice.”

