All VRMC staff and providers to wear masks

Valley Regional Medical Center announced today that all staff and providers in all patient care areas will now wear masks, expanding their use beyond suspected or positive COVID cases.

Masks will be optional only for colleagues in non-patient care areas who can consistently maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet aside from brief interactions with colleagues.

“Our top priority is protecting our patients, clinicians, nurses, and colleagues so we can best serve our communities through the duration of this pandemic,” said Art Garza, chief executive officer of Valley Regional Medical Center. “These new guidelines apply to all areas of our patient care facilities, not just those where suspected COVID or COVID-positive patients are being treated.”

The hospital is deploying three types of masks, depending on the clinical role, the type of care the patient is receiving, and the level of suspicion for infection with COVID.

>> Level 1 “procedure” masks for all colleagues not needing higher levels of protection.

>>Level 3 masks for additional protection from fluids and droplets, and for use by colleagues caring directly for suspected COVID or COVID positive patients, except when performing aerosolized procedures.

>>N-95 respirators for colleagues caring for suspected COVID or COVID positive patients, and are the only mask that should be used during aerosolizing procedures, such as intubation, nebulization, bronchoscopy, or suctioning.