All Cameron County parks closed indefinitely

Posted: Monday, March 16, 2020 6:21 pm

All Cameron County parks closed indefinitely Staff report Brownsville Herald

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has ordered that all counties parks and beach access areas be closed beginning Wednesday.

The county will also not be accepting reservations for rentals of the community centers, including the Santa Maria Community Center and the auditorium at El Central Cultural. There will also be no reservations taken for RVs.

The list of parks that are closed include the following:

  • Isla Blanca Park
  • Andy Bowie Park
  • E.K. Atwood Park
  • Adolph Thomae Jr.
  • County Beach Access No. 3
  • County Beach Access No. 4
  • County Beach Access No. 5
  • Boca Chica Beach
  • Boca Chica Beach
  • Jaime J. Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp
  • Bejarano-McFarland Memorial Park
  • Pete Benavides Park
  • Laureles Regional Park
  • El Ranchito Community Park
  • El Ranchito Recreational Park
  • Santa Maria Community Park
  • La Paloma Regional Park
  • Santa Rosa Community Park
  • La Esperanza Community Park
  • En Centro Cultural

Posted in on Monday, March 16, 2020 6:21 pm.

