Alamo man charged in fatal crash investigation

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one woman dead in San Juan on Saturday.

Miguel Lopez, 34, was charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and two charges of failing to stop and render aid — all felonies.

Lopez, an Alamo resident, was driving alone westbound on Minnesota Road behind a Ford driven by San Juan resident Marlena Cantu, 34.

According to a DPS news release, Lopez lost control of his vehicle and struck Cantu’s vehicle from behind.

Cantu, who sustained major injuries, and another passenger were transported to McAllen Medical Center, where Cantu was pronounced dead. The passenger sustained minor injuries.

Lopez was transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg with minor injuries. After being released from the hospital, Lopez was taken to the Hidalgo County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.

“We continue to urge the public to plan ahead while they can,” the release stated. “If you plan to consume alcoholic beverage please have a designated driver. If you are hosting a party where alcohol will be served, remind your guests to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Don’t let someone else drink and drive, take the keys. Do not be the passenger of an intoxicated driver. Buckle up every time.”