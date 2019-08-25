Aim, set, release: Families attend free archery classes at Oliveira Park - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Aim, set, release: Families attend free archery classes at Oliveira Park

Posted: Sunday, August 25, 2019 2:00 pm

Aim, set, release: Families attend free archery classes at Oliveira Park Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Families and community member of all ages are now able to gather on Saturdays and enjoy free archery classes at Oliveira Park for the upcoming few weeks.

The initiative is from the City of Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department and the purpose is to bring families together to be outdoors and learn the basics of archery. During the class, there is a demonstration on archery and safety guidelines, followed by an outdoor practice.

“It is open for all ages because this is fun for all ages,” Urban Ranger and Instructor for the class George Garcia said. “Archery is one of the fastest growing sports. It can be compared to golfing when it comes to working on your accuracy and getting that sense of accomplishment and once you do it constantly, it is very rewarding.”

The classes will run every Saturday until Sept. 14 and there is a 25 maximum capacity for each class. Classes start at 8 a.m. and end at noon.

“In this archery 101, what we do is that we do a quick introduction of the history of archery and how it came about, the different types of arrows,” Garcia said. “We practice on their shooting, we set up a range from 10 yards and then they’ll take a shot and we will work on their accuracy. Once they can all successfully hit the targets that we have set up for them we will play a couple of games of archery type.”

To register for the class, visit cob.recdesk.com or call Lopez at (956) 371-0773.

