Agents arrest border fence climbers

The Civil Air Patrol on Sunday helped Border Patrol agents track four people who climbed the border fence, leading to the arrest of two accused smugglers.

A criminal complaint against Edgar Ricardo Gonzalez-Soto and Ronaldo Balli-Sanchez, both of Mexico, details events that unfolded at around 8:19 Sunday morning after Border Patrol agents reported observing four people climbing the border fence near Jo Anne Lane in west Brownsville.

That’s when Civil Air Patrol responded and saw the four border fence climbers get into a four-door Chevy Cruze on George Wilson Street, court documents indicate.

Border Patrol responded and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which ran from agents while the Civil Air Patrol maintained a visual on it as Border Patrol agents maintained a safe speed, according to the criminal complaint.

The vehicle stopped in an empty lot and the people inside bailed out and ran, but were caught.

Through the investigation and interviews, federal authorities determined that Gonzalez-Soto was the driver of the vehicle while Balli-Sanchez was the guide, according to the criminal complaint.

The men, who made a first appearance on Tuesday, are being held without bond pending probable cause hearings scheduled for Friday at 10:30 a.m. in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan, who granted $50,000 cash bond.

