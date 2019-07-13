After the party: Volunteers collect litter from Boca Chica Beach post 4th of July

More than 100 volunteers gathered for the “Post 4th of July Beach Clean Up” organized by Keep Brownsville Beautiful at Boca Chica Beach on Saturday.

The yearly event has been going on for six years and recruits volunteers from several organizations such as the First United Methodist Church, Boy’s Scouts, Keep Brownsville Beautiful Youth Group and the Brownsville Housing Authority.

The purpose of the event is to create awareness for the residents who attend the Boca Chica Beach to spend their summer vacation, especially the 4th of July, where hundreds of people celebrate the day by grilling and playing sports at the beach, to start picking up all the trash they produce during their family time.

“ It is important for people to come and get awareness of why it is important to clean after ourselves during the time that we are here,” Eli De Leon, Program Coordinator for Keep Brownsville Beautiful, said in an interview.

“ It is not fair for us to clean after them. So, if they come and see how much trash there actually is, that is when a lot of people are like, ‘wow, I did not know there was all this trash here.’ It makes them more aware and more conscious about what they are throwing on the floor.”

Some volunteers at the event have been helping with cleanup events hosted by Keep Brownsville Beautiful for several years. Mayeli Luna, a University of Texas at Austin sophomore, has been a volunteer at KBB since she was in high school and lived in Brownsville. Even though Luna lives in Austin, she volunteers every summer and Christmas vacation.

“ Keep Brownsville Beautiful feels like a family to me and I really appreciate it that they are making (Brownsville) a better community for future generations. It is important that teenagers and students and the whole community support and keep making this a better community for everyone,” Luna said.

“ We have to take care of other organisms because humans are not the only ones here.”

