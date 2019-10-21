AEP says Island power to be restored tonight

A line of severe thunderstorms that moved across most of Cameron County overnight downed dozens of power lines on South Padre Island leaving thousands without electricity.

While city officials say residents should be prepared to be without power for several days, Monday afternoon AEP Texas released a statement that power may be restored to the majority, if not all of the Island by late Monday.

The power company said rews are working to reroute circuits to restore electric service as they prepare to replace or repair 31 transmission structures knocked down or damage by the storm. Repair will continue through the week.

AEP is planning an outage from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. for customers served by the Causeway Substation and says other planned outages may be necessary as the repair work continues over the next few days.

The company says at 7 a.m. 11,300 customers were without power. As of 4 p.m. the number has dropped to 4,300.

Padre Boulevard, the main street that runs through the Island, is littered with utility poles that landed on the street or are dangling from power lines and is closed to all traffic.

AEP Texas is reporting more than 4,000 customers on the Island are without power, while another 1,300 in Laguna Vista have no electricity and more than 300 in the Bayview area are in the dark. The utility company has a number of crews in the area trying to restore power.

A section of Gulf Boulevard is also closed off to traffic as are a number of side streets.

Officers with South Padre Island Police and the Cameron County Sheriffs Department are patrolling the island.

The Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway was closed early Monday morning, but has since reopened. Officials say motorists can expect delays on the bridge.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville issued a number of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings overnight.

The forecast calls for more scattered showers through the week.

POWER OUTAGES IN BROWNSVILLE

Monday morning more than 2,000 customers were without power in North Brownsville surrounding the Ruben M. Torres and Old Port Isabel area.

BPUB says its crews have stored power to all customers.