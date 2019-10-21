AEP: Power to Island may be restored tonight

AEP Texas issued the following statement on efforts to repair downed power lines on South Padre Island:

By 4 p.m. on Monday, AEP Texas crews had reduced the number consumers without power in the South Padre Island area to 4,300, as compared with the 11,300 without power at 7 a.m.

Crews are working to reroute circuits to restore electric service as they prepare to replace or repair 31 transmission structures knocked down or damaged by this morning’s storm. Restoration of service to the majority, if not all, South Padre Island customers is anticipated this evening.

Repair or replacement of the transmission structures is expected to continue through Friday. To complete this work safely, AEP Texas crews may need to schedule controlled outages in some areas.

The first of these planned outages was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. but is now scheduled from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for customers served by the Causeway Substation.