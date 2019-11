The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a wind advisory for Cameron and Willacy counties that will run until 5 p.m.

Forecasters say sustained southerly wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph will be likely, with gusts up to 40 mph.

The gusty winds could blow around trash cans, patio furniture and other unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

They are also warning of dangerous rip currents on South Padre Island beaches.