Action Packed: Kids meet Marvel characters at the library

More than 1,000 kids enjoyed meeting and taking photos with official Marvel characters Captain America, Black Widow and Black Panther Friday at the Brownsville Public Library Central Branch.

The photo shoot was part of the Summer Reading Program the Brownsville Public Library System hosts every year to increase children’s reading time. The program also hosted a book fair, astronaut day, drawing contests, movie days, a presentation from the Gladys Porter Zoo, exploration of the planetarium, classical music concerts and craft days where kids made their own UFO and galaxy snow globes during the month of June.

Juan Jose Guerra, librarian director of library services, said reading is fundamental for everyone, especially for kids and he hopes this meet and greet with Marvel characters will bring kids closer to the library services and also creates memories for them.

“Every year, we try to bring something new,” he said. “This year, we thought about the Avengers because the movie just came out recently and we have brought Thor before, and it was a big hit. Reading is the foundation, no matter how things change, no matter how technology improves, if you don’t start teaching them the importance of reading since a young age, they’re going to miss out on a lot of stuff. Reading is fundamental.”

Captain America said reading is important for kids so they can start developing the abilities needed to succeed in their life.

“Introducing new ideas and fresh perspectives to people at a very young age can help develop advanced-leader minds,” he said.

Gisela Garza, a mother of a 2-year-old boy who was dressed as Captain America, said her child loves Captain America and she hopes he will always remember the moment he met the Marvel characters.

“He loves superheroes and one of his favorite ones is Captain America, so, I think it is very important for him to be happy and see the superheroes,” she said. “I’m going to put the photo on his room, he loves them.”

