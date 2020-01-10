ACLU to host candidate forum

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas will host a candidate forum from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the main Brownsville Public Library, where candidates for Texas Senate District 27 will be asked to make commitments on several issues.
Invited candidates include Senator Eddie Lucio Jr., Ruben Cortez, Sara Stapleton-Barrera and Vanessa Tijerina. They will touch on issues such as protecting immigrant communities, reproductive freedom and expanding rights for all.
The library is located at 2600 Central Blvd. in Brownsville.
“It is important for people to learn about the power their elected officials have over their everyday lives and to hear directly from the people who are asking to represent them,” said Imelda Mejia, communications coordinator for ACLU Texas. “The Rights for All Candidate Forum gives residents in Senate District 27 an opportunity to be part of a conversation with candidates on both sides of the aisle about how they would use their elected position to make the lives of their constituents better.”
Mejia said border communities are the focus of a lot of policies at the national and state level right now and it’s important for the people living at the border to be as involved in the political process as possible to ensure that the community’s voice is properly represented in the halls of government.
“Our elected officials make policy that truly impacts the lives of Texans. Your state senator can write or support legislation that decides if you have access to local healthcare options, if you have protection from discrimination, if your right to vote is being safeguarded,” she said. “Too often we pay more attention to what is happening on the national level because it gets so much attention, when what is happening at the state and local level has a much more direct impact on our lives.”
The event is free and open to the public.