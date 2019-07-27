Accident backs up traffic on Highway 100 - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Accident backs up traffic on Highway 100

Posted: Saturday, July 27, 2019 11:13 am

By Diana Eva Maldonado, Staff writer

A two car accident on Highway 100 in Los Fresnos left both vehicles in the front yard of homes.

The crash happened Saturday morning near the 400 block of Ocean Boulevard across the street from Wingstop on the eastern side of the city.

A small silver SUV rolled over and ended with its wheels in the air. The trunk of a maroon sedan was crushed by the impact of the car.

Los Fresnos Police and Texas Department of Public Safety are both at the scene. There is no information yet if any of the occupants were inured.

Traffic headed towards the Island was backed up on Highway100. 

