Accident at rural mud pit kills Valley woman, 5 others injured

LA PALOMA — Authorities are considering filing charges against the driver of a pickup truck that plunged into a ditch, killing a 21-year-old San Benito woman and sending the driver and four passengers to the hospital.

Emma Ybarra was killed after the Ford F-150 pickup dove into the ditch at the mud pit north of Rancho Grande subdivision off U.S. 281 at about 2:56 a.m. Saturday, Gus Reyna, chief deputy of the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, said yesterday.

Reyna said officials are considering filing charges against the driver, who was intoxicated.

“We anticipate he was under the influence,” he said.

“It plunged into the ditch,” Reyna said. “There was a lot of damage to the vehicle — and that’s a big truck.”

Reyna said the driver and four passengers remain hospitalized in critical condition.

“Hopefully, nobody passes away,” Reyna said, adding he was withholding the names of the driver and other passengers.