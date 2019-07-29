Accident at rural mud pit kills Valley woman, 5 others injured - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Accident at rural mud pit kills Valley woman, 5 others injured

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, July 29, 2019 9:54 pm

Accident at rural mud pit kills Valley woman, 5 others injured By Fernando del Valle, Staff report Brownsville Herald

LA PALOMA — Authorities are considering filing charges against the driver of a pickup truck that plunged into a ditch, killing a 21-year-old San Benito woman and sending the driver and four passengers to the hospital.

Emma Ybarra was killed after the Ford F-150 pickup dove into the ditch at the mud pit north of Rancho Grande subdivision off U.S. 281 at about 2:56 a.m. Saturday, Gus Reyna, chief deputy of the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, said yesterday.

Reyna said officials are considering filing charges against the driver, who was intoxicated.

“We anticipate he was under the influence,” he said.

“It plunged into the ditch,” Reyna said. “There was a lot of damage to the vehicle — and that’s a big truck.”

Reyna said the driver and four passengers remain hospitalized in critical condition.

“Hopefully, nobody passes away,” Reyna said, adding he was withholding the names of the driver and other passengers.

Posted in on Monday, July 29, 2019 9:54 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]