Abbott issues order closing classrooms for the rest of the school year - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Abbott issues order closing classrooms for the rest of the school year

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, April 17, 2020 12:18 pm

Abbott issues order closing classrooms for the rest of the school year By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that he is ordering school classrooms to be closed for the remaining of the 2019-2020 school year.

It applies to all public, private and higher education institutions.

"The team of doctors advising us has determined that it would be unsafe to allows students to gather in schools for the foreseeable future," he said.

Abbott made the announcement at an afternoon press conference.

He said teachers will be allowed in to the classrooms for video instructions if they choose or to perform administrative duties. They will also be allowed in the schools to clean out their classrooms.

The governor also said he is issuing an order that will allow the opening of state parks beginning on Monday.

Visitors must wear face masks and keep safe distances. They must not gather in groups of larger than five.

Posted in on Friday, April 17, 2020 12:18 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]