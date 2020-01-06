A special wedding: Local couple ties the knot in hospital - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

A special wedding: Local couple ties the knot in hospital

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 6, 2020 10:03 am

A special wedding: Local couple ties the knot in hospital By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Wearing a two-piece white lace gown, Victoria Sanchez, 49, made an entrance at the Solara Specialty Hospital in Brownsville to marry the love of her life, Severiano Flores, 72, a patient there.

More than 20 loved ones presenced the ceremony where Judge Erin Garcia pronounced them husband and wife. The ceremony was held at the waiting area of the hospital and it was carefully decorated with candles, flowers and a two-tier mostachon cake.

“Iery excited; this is something that it took a long time for my dad to make the decision. He knew he wanted to do it for a long time but the years kept passing and passing by until they finally got engaged back in October,” Isabel Flores, 25, daughter of both Sanchez and Flores said. “My dad is not very well, even though he has gotten a little better, now we are doing everything we can; we’re hanging in there,” she said in Spanish.

Sanchez and Flores met 30 years ago in Panama and fell in love there. Flores is a Vietnam Veteran and lately has been going through some difficult health problems.

When asked about how they are feeling and why they made the decision to tie the know after 30 years, Flores said, “it was about time” and that they’re both very happy to be able to do this surrounded by their loved ones.

“It was God’s plans,” Sanchez said when asked about when she knew he was the one. “We’re very happy.”

Isabel Flores said her parents have always been role models to her. She said she grew up in a house filled with love and support.

“They’ve been role models for me all my life. My dad is an Army veteran and even though he and my mother had a long-distance relationship for a long time, they’re still together no matter what,” she said.

The bride said she thanks her daughter for all the support and for helping put the wedding together. She said they have a strong support system.

“It’s the three of us for the three of us,” Sanchez said.

“But don’t cry because you’re going to make me cry, too,” the daughter told her mom while placing a hand on her dad’s shoulder.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Monday, January 6, 2020 10:03 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]