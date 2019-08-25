A solo win: Local band student earns top award

RIO HONDO — The end of high school is a culmination of an era, but according to Josue Borrego, it was the kick-start to a hopeful college success.

Borrego has been in the Rio Hondo Bobcat Band since he was in the sixth grade. Now he finishes his high school career by winning the outstanding performer award for the UIL Texas State Solo and Ensemble Competition this summer.

Borrego also recently graduated as salutatorian of his class and will be attending Texas A& M at College Station.

“I am planning to major in civil engineering to have a job in the construction field. I will continue to be in band at A& M. Jazz band, symphonic winds and hopefully the trombone choir,” he said.

Borrego plays the bass trombone and has been a member of the All State Jazz Band for three years. He has earned first chair every year, and has had the opportunity to be a part of the Jr. South Texas Trombone Sound Octet for Trombone Day at the Texas A& M University Kingsville trombones event they host every year.

“I’ve also earned first place at the RGV Livestock Show with a BBQ trailer and an electric guitar I’ve built. However, I really wasn’t expecting to earn that UIL award.

It was overwhelming,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe I ended my high school band career like that. I don’t want to get all the credit for this award. If it weren’t for my band directors’ Mr. Benjamin Keltner and Mr. Boris Libson III guidance, help and patience since sixth grade, I wouldn’t even be in band,” he said.

Besides his school activities, Borrego also plays in his free time at his church with the praise and worship team. Religion is a big part of his life and is one of his biggest motivators to continue playing.

“Most importantly, all the honor and glory goes to God for giving me talents that I did not deserve to have.”