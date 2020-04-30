92-year-old with COVID-19 dies in Cameron County - Brownsville Herald: Local News

92-year-old with COVID-19 dies in Cameron County

Posted: Thursday, April 30, 2020 7:38 pm

92-year-old with COVID-19 dies in Cameron County STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

Another death related to COVID-19 was reported in Cameron County on Thursday.

A 92-year old male resident of the Windsor Atrium in Harlingen died of the disease, raising the number of deaths in the county to 18.

“On behalf of the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. stated in a news release. “We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.”

Additionally, the county reported 11 more cases of COVID-19. 

Eight are residents of Brownsville, ranging in age from 5 to 67.

Two women, 61 and 96 years old, are Harlingen residents while a 53-year-old woman is a resident of San Benito.

All cases are linked to previous cases with the exception of one of the cases from Brownsville.

The total number of cases in the county is now 412; however, 187 individuals have recovered.

Also, 10 more people in Hidalgo County tested positive for COVID-19 while 13 were released from isolation, the county announced Thursday afternoon.

The new cases bring the total in the county to 334, 171 of which consist of female patients and 163 are male.

The 13 who were released from isolation showed no symptoms for 10 days and no fever for three days, the county explained in a news release, adding that a total of 195 have thus far been released from isolation.

The 10 new cases include individuals from Edinburg, Mission, Donna, McAllen, Pharr, Hidalgo and one individual from an undisclosed location.

Their ages range from 20s to 60s.

Posted in on Thursday, April 30, 2020 7:38 pm.

