36 new cases reported in Cameron County

Posted: Sunday, April 12, 2020 2:25 pm

36 new cases reported in Cameron County Staff Report Brownsville Herald

Cameron County reported late Saturday night that officials have received confirmation of 36 new coronavirus cases here.

The individuals range in age from 12 to 98.

The new cases raise the total number of cases to 195 in

Cameron County. Of the 195, 62 individuals have recovered.

Cameron County Public Health continues to investigate the COVID-19 outbreak at two nursing home facilities in Harlingen, the health department said in a statement Saturday night.

To date, the Cameron County cases arising from the Veranda Nursing Home has included 17 employees, five individuals related to the employees and 31 residents who have tested positive, including two who have passed away, the health department statement said.

There have also been 36 employees and 24 residents who have tested negative and 54 individuals pending results, the statement said.

The Windsor Atrium currently has 11 employees and 14 residents who have tested positive, including one who has passed away, Cameron County Public Health said in the statement.

There has also been one employee and two residents who have tested negative and seven individuals pending results.

Individuals at the two facilities who have tested positive continue to be in isolation and employees who have pending results are not working at the facility, the statement said.

The 36 new cases reported Saturday night include:

• Three cases in Brownsville that were community spread

• 11 cases in Brownsville that are linked to previous cases

• 17 cases in Harlingen that are linked to previous cases

• Two cases in Los Fresnos that were community spread

• One case in Los Fresnos linked to a previous case

• Two cases in San Benito linked to previous cases.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations and contact tracing as needed. Cameron County Public Health continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they are received.

