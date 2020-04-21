20200403-MR-Editorial-Veranda-0104.jpg
An 81-year-old Harlingen man, who was a patient at Veranda Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Harlingen, has died of COVID-19, Cameron County officials reported Monday. (Maricela Rodriguez/Valley Morning Star)
Posted: Tuesday, April 21, 2020 9:03 pm
2 more COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County
STAFF REPORT
Brownsville Herald
Cameron County reported two more coronavirus deaths Tuesday night.
They include a 55-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman who were residents at Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen.
They both died at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to nine in Cameron County and to 13 total in the Rio Grande Valley.
