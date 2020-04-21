2 more COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County - Brownsville Herald: Local News

2 more COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County

Posted: Tuesday, April 21, 2020 9:03 pm

Cameron County reported two more coronavirus deaths Tuesday night.

They include a 55-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman who were residents at Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen.

They both died at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to nine in Cameron County and to 13 total in the Rio Grande Valley.

