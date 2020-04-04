15 new coronavirus cases in Cameron County, majority in Harlingen

Cameron County Public Health says there are 15 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the county to 77.

Eleven of the patients are from Harlingen and the vast majority of them are link to others who contracted the virus. Three other cares are from Brownsville and one is from San Benito.

Cameron County Public Health continues operations as part of the COVID-19 response plan and is conducting the epidemiological investigations to identify others who may have been exposed and test the individuals showing signs and symptoms.

Health officials recommend residents continue to follow the Shelter In Place Order issued by Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr and continue practicing preventative measures.

For information on coronavirus, please contact the Cameron County Coronavirus Hotline at (956) 247-3650, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or refer to the Cameron County Public Health website for more information and updates at http://www.cameroncounty.us/publichealth/index.php/coronavirus/.