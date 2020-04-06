101 cases of COVID-19 now confirmed in Cameron County - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

101 cases of COVID-19 now confirmed in Cameron County

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 6, 2020 9:09 pm

101 cases of COVID-19 now confirmed in Cameron County Staff Report Brownsville Herald

Cameron County health officials reported 14 new cases Monday night, including five connected to Windsor Atrium, a nursing home in Harlingen.

Earlier in the day, officials here confirmed the first death from COVID-19, which was an 81-year-old person connected to Veranda Healthcare & Rehabilitation, another nursing home.

Of the five cases related to Windsor Atrium, three are residents and two are employees.

Cameron County officials also reported that of the 101 positive tests, 20 people have been cleared.

The other cases include four in Brownsville, two in Los Fresnos, one in San Benito and two in Santa Rosa.

More about

Posted in on Monday, April 6, 2020 9:09 pm. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]