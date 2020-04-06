101 cases of COVID-19 now confirmed in Cameron County

Cameron County health officials reported 14 new cases Monday night, including five connected to Windsor Atrium, a nursing home in Harlingen.

Earlier in the day, officials here confirmed the first death from COVID-19, which was an 81-year-old person connected to Veranda Healthcare & Rehabilitation, another nursing home.

Of the five cases related to Windsor Atrium, three are residents and two are employees.

Cameron County officials also reported that of the 101 positive tests, 20 people have been cleared.

The other cases include four in Brownsville, two in Los Fresnos, one in San Benito and two in Santa Rosa.