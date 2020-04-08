10 new cases of virus in Cameron County; 23 patients cleared - Brownsville Herald: Local News

10 new cases of virus in Cameron County; 23 patients cleared

Posted: Wednesday, April 8, 2020 7:10 pm

10 new cases of virus in Cameron County; 23 patients cleared Staff report Brownsville Herald

Cameron County Public Health is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19, including three tied to Harlingen nursing facilities. But at the same time, the county says nearly two dozen have been cleared of the virus.

The three are employees of Windsor Atrium and Veranda Nursing Home. Cameron County Public Health continues its investigation and will provide updates as they are received.

Five of the cases are from Brownsville and include three men and two women. Some of those cases are travel related, one is community and the fifth is tied to a previous case.

One case is a 64-year-old man from Port Isabel and the last is a 34-year-old Rancho Viejo woman. Both were community related cases.

In all, there is a total of 118 cases in Cameron County and of that number 23 people have been cleared.

Cameron County Public Health continues its COVID-19 response plan and is conducting epidemiological investigations for each case being reported. Cameron County recommends that the public abide by the Shelter-In-Place Order issued by Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr and continue practicing preventative measures.

