10 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron Co.; Alamo man dies of virus - Brownsville Herald: Local News

10 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron Co.; Alamo man dies of virus

Posted: Monday, April 27, 2020 9:18 pm

10 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron Co.; Alamo man dies of virus Staff report Brownsville Herald

A 63-year-old Alamo man with underlying medical conditions died Monday after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said.

He is the fifth person that has died in Hidalgo County after testing positive for this strain of coronavirus. All of the deceased have had underlying medical conditions.

“On a day filled with encouraging news such as having only two new positive cases, seeing the number of patients in our hospitals drop by four, and the number of patients in intensive care drop by three, we are reminded by this sad case that this disease can be deadly,” Cortez said in a news release. “I extend my sincere condolences to this man’s family.”

Cameron County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday evening, bringing the county’s total to 376.

Of those cases, 163 have recovered and 13 have died, according to a county news release issued Monday.

The new cases range in age from 28 to 79 and were reported in Brownsville, Harlingen and La Feria.

The new cases are split evenly between men and women.

Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen has reported 31 employees and 58 residents who have tested positive; 52 employees and 41 residents have tested negative.

The Windsor Atrium currently has 31 employees and 26 residents who have tested positive; eight employees and three residents have tested negative.

Nine of the fatalities in Cameron County are related to Veranda Nursing home and four are related to The Windsor Atrium.

“As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed, and continues to monitor the situation,” the statement read.

