10 more virus cases in Cameron County

Cameron County confirmed 10 more cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday night.

The individuals range in age from 33 to 81.

This raises the total number of cases to 354 in Cameron County. Of the 354 cases, 159 individuals have recovered.

Cameron County Public Health continues to work with two nursing home facilities in Harlingen in addressing the COVID-19 outbreak. To date, the Cameron County cases arising from the Veranda Nursing Home has included 29 employees and 56 residents who have tested positive, including nine who have passed away.

There have also been 52 employees and 41 residents who have tested negative.

The Windsor Atrium currently has 31 employees and 26 residents who have tested positive, including four who have passed away. There have also been eight employees and three residents who have tested negative.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed, and continues to monitor the situation.