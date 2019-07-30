Hurricane Center now tracking two tropical waves in Atlantic Ocean - Brownsville Herald: News

Posted: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 10:13 am

Hurricane Center now tracking two tropical waves in Atlantic Ocean David Selig, Sun Sentinel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean.

The disturbance in the Caribbean that’s path points toward Florida is not expected to develop significantly over the next few days, but the hurricane center said in its 8 a.m. advisory that “conditions could become marginally conducive for development by the weekend when the disturbance moves near Florida and northwestern Bahamas.”

Forecasters give it a 10% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next five days as it moves diagonally northwest across the Caribbean toward South Florida, bringing heavy rainfall to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, Hispaniola, and portions of the southeastern Bahamas.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave that emerged off the west coast of Africa is being given a 20% chance to forming into a cyclone over the next five days.

“Upper-level winds could become more conducive for development by the weekend while the wave continues westward across the central Atlantic,” the hurricane center said in its 8 a.m. advisory.

The next system to develop into a tropical cyclone will be named “Chantal,” the third named storm of the 2019 hurricane season.

Hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov. 30.

