Hall of Fame Game between Cowboys,Steelers remains a go — for now

Hall of Fame Game between Cowboys,Steelers remains a go — for now

Posted: Wednesday, April 8, 2020 3:24 pm

Hall of Fame Game between Cowboys,Steelers remains a go — for now By Drew Davison Fort Worth Star-Telegram Brownsville Herald

As of now, the Pro Football's Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is still on for Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio.

That's the first exhibition game scheduled to start the NFL's 2020 season, although it's subject to change amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Pro Football Hall of Fame is planning on kicking off the NFL's season in Canton on August 6th at the Hall of Fame Game with a full and safe schedule of Enshrinement activities for the best four days in football," David Baker, president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said in an email to the Star-Telegram. "If the NFL season is delayed for any reason, we will adapt accordingly."

The NFL indefinitely delayed the start of teams' offseason programs last month as the nation saw a spike in the number of Americans testing positive for COVID-19. The league has not released its 2020 regular-season schedule, but that is expected to occur in early May.

Ohio was among the earliest states in shutting down events and venues. Gov. Mike DeWine said no fans would be allowed to attend the "First Four" of the NCAA Tournament in Dayton the day before the entire March Madness was halted.

Earlier this week, DeWine was asked about the NFL season starting on time this September. The state is home to two NFL teams, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns, as well as the Hall of Fame.

President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the NFL season starting on time last week, although DeWine had a less optimistic answer.

"I don't know where we're going to be and I don't think anybody really knows," said DeWine, appearing on 850 ESPN Cleveland on Monday. "Theoretically, it's certainly possible that with some significant testing, you could put players on the field long before you could put people in the stands."

The Cowboys and Steelers are both scheduled to make their seventh appearance in the annual preseason classic. Both teams are 3-3 in Hall of Fame Games.

The Cowboys last played in 2017 when owner Jerry Jones was part of that year's Hall of Fame class.

The 2020 class features former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson and former Steelers coach Bill Cowher and safety Troy Polomalu.

Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young will also be enshrined at the ceremony, which is set for Saturday, Aug. 8.

