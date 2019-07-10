H-E-B to test delivery with self-driving vehicles

Later this year, H-E-B will be putting an autonomous vehicle on the road to test out a new delivery option, the grocery store chain announced today.

Initially, the van van will test service for customers near the Olmos Park H-E-B in San Antonio.

The vehicle will be from Udelv, a company out of California which produces autonomous delivery vehicles. The van is climate controlled, making it able to hold fresh, frozen and dry items.

During the testing period, a driver will be in the vehicle to monitor progress. Should the program continue past the testing phase, optimal routes will be chosen and the vehicles will eventually be driverless.