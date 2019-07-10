H-E-B to test delivery with self-driving vehicles - Brownsville Herald: News

H-E-B to test delivery with self-driving vehicles

Posted: Wednesday, July 10, 2019 1:52 pm

H-E-B to test delivery with self-driving vehicles Staff report Brownsville Herald

Later this year, H-E-B will be putting an autonomous vehicle on the road to test out a new delivery option, the grocery store chain announced today.

Initially, the van van will test service for customers near the Olmos Park H-E-B in San Antonio.

The vehicle will be from Udelv, a company out of California which produces autonomous delivery vehicles. The van is climate controlled, making it able to hold fresh, frozen and dry items.

During the testing period, a driver will be in the vehicle to monitor progress. Should the program continue past the testing phase, optimal routes will be chosen and the vehicles will eventually be driverless.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 1:52 pm.

