Federal disaster declared for 6 Texas counties hit by Imelda

Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 2:36 pm

Federal disaster declared for 6 Texas counties hit by Imelda

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas officials say a federal disaster declaration has been granted for six Southeast Texas counties that sustained severe flooding caused last month by the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda.

Gov. Greg Abbott says the disaster declaration will help provide federal aid for residents in Chambers, Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, Montgomery, and Orange counties.

The declaration means residents can apply for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Imelda's remnants dumped more than 40 inches of rain in some spots in the days after the storm made landfall on Sept. 17. The flooding was blamed for at least five deaths.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick tells the Beaumont Enterprise that his county had 6,000 flooded homes.

In Harris County, where Houston is located, over 2,500 homes were flooded.

