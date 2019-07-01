Talk show host Steve Harvey to cover students' college costs - Brownsville Herald: Entertainment

Talk show host Steve Harvey to cover students' college costs

Posted: Monday, July 1, 2019 6:20 am | Updated: 6:46 am, Mon Jul 1, 2019.

Talk show host Steve Harvey to cover students' college costs Associated Press

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Talk show host, comedian and game show host Steve Harvey has committed to covering the college costs for eight incoming freshmen at his alma mater in Ohio.

Kent State University said in a release that The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation has worked with Kent State University to provide scholarships of about $23,000 per student. The students must maintain a 2.5 grade point average for the scholarships to be renewed each semester.

The scholarships are in memory of Devin Moore, a Kent State student from Cleveland who died in 2017 while playing basketball at a university center.

Harvey hosts the game show "Family Feud" and previously starred in "The Steve Harvey Show."

The university says the foundation also committed $10,000 to Kent State's Men Empowerment Network.

