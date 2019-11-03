Olivia Newton-John's final 'Grease' ensemble fetches $405K - Brownsville Herald: Entertainment

Olivia Newton-John's final 'Grease' ensemble fetches $405K

Posted: Sunday, November 3, 2019 1:33 pm | Updated: 2:01 pm, Sun Nov 3, 2019.

Olivia Newton-John's final 'Grease' ensemble fetches $405K Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Two collectors said you're the one that I want to Olivia Newton-John's iconic "Grease" leather jacket and skintight pants at an auction Saturday in Beverly Hills.

Julien's Auctions says the combined ensemble, which Newton-John's character Sandy wears in the closing number of the 1978 film, fetched $405,700 total. The leather jacket sold for $243,200 and the pants, which Newton-John famously had to be sewn into, went for $162,500.

Other "Grease" memorabilia included a Pink Ladies jacket that went for $50,000 and a poster signed by Newton-John, John Travolta, director Randal Kleiser and producer and songwriter John Farrar, which sold for $64,000.

The proceeds from the jacket and pants, as well as a portion of the other items sold, will go the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

