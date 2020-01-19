'Downton Abbey' creator's new TV show is painfully accurate - Brownsville Herald: Entertainment

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

'Downton Abbey' creator's new TV show is painfully accurate

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 19, 2020 6:58 pm | Updated: 7:16 pm, Sun Jan 19, 2020.

'Downton Abbey' creator's new TV show is painfully accurate Associated Press |

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The period costumes of a Julian Fellowes drama can be excruciatingly accurate, as an actress in his new series “Belgravia” discovered.

The Epix drama from “Downton Abbey” creator Fellowes and executive producer Gareth Neame is set in 19th-century London and features Tamsin Greig, who starred in the TV comedy “Episodes,” and Philip Glenister ("Cranford").

Asked if the elaborate outfits were difficult or easy to work in, Greig gave a quick reply.

“Do you think that they look easy?’ she said. “I was under the care of an osteopath within a week of filming, and I realized that I should have prepared better by wearing a corset for a few hours each day in the weeks up to beginning shooting."

It’s impossible to get the silhouette of the 1840s without the binding undergarment that women wore, she said. If the limited series’ actresses look like they’re comfortable, Greig added, “it’s really great acting.”

Alice Eve ("Bombshell") and Ella Purnell ("Sweetbitter") also star in the series and joined in a presentation to TV critics Saturday. The six-part drama will debut April 12.

“Belgravia,” set in the grand London neighborhood of that name, was adapted by Fellowes from his eponymous 2016 novel. Asked to compare the series to “Downton Abbey,” the hit TV drama that unfolded in the early 1900s, Fellowes said the projects reflect the periods in which they’re set.

For the Epix limited series, it’s the “rise of the great Victorian era of manufacturing and money and ... the expansion of London,” he said. “Whereas you could say that ‘Downton’ was on the other side of the hill, it was part of the decline, particularly as we follow it through the ‘20s.”

“Belgravia” is a “can-do show,” he said. "It's really about people achieving what they want, despite the difficulties the society places in their path. ... But I hope it is essentially a kind of uplifting tale.”

Fellowes was pleased by the reception for last year's big screen version of “Downton Abbey,” which arrived four years after the series ended on PBS, but was noncommittal about the possibility of a second film. He's got another TV series in the works, "The Gilded Age” for HBO, set in 1880s America.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in on Sunday, January 19, 2020 6:58 pm. Updated: 7:16 pm. | Tags: , , , | Location Tags: , , ,

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]