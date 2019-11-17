Australian actor McLachlan faces court on assault charges - Brownsville Herald: Entertainment

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Australian actor McLachlan faces court on assault charges

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 17, 2019 11:56 pm | Updated: 12:15 am, Mon Nov 18, 2019.

Australian actor McLachlan faces court on assault charges Associated Press |

SYDNEY (AP) — A prosecutor told an Australian court that actor Craig McLachlan kissed an actress’s neck, stomach and buttocks more than 20 times during a scene in a stage musical in which he was meant to only simulate a sex act.

Details of charges against the 54-year-old actor who starred in Australian soap operas “Neighbours” and “Home and Away” were aired in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

McLachlan is facing multiple charges, including counts of indecent assault, one of attempted indecent assault and others of assault, involving four complainants who worked with him on a production of “The Rocky Horror Show.”

Prosecutor Matt Fisher alleged McLachlan “went beyond the role he was directed to perform” in relation to the allegations, which McLachlan denies.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in on Sunday, November 17, 2019 11:56 pm. Updated: 12:15 am. | Tags: , , , , | Location Tags: , , ,

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]