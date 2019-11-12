Airborne Toxic Event leader Mikel Jollett writing memoir - Brownsville Herald: Entertainment

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Airborne Toxic Event leader Mikel Jollett writing memoir

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 7:00 am | Updated: 7:30 am, Tue Nov 12, 2019.

Airborne Toxic Event leader Mikel Jollett writing memoir Associated Press |

NEW YORK (AP) — Airborne Toxic Event frontman Mikel Jollett is writing a memoir.

Celadon Books announced Tuesday that Jollett's "Hollywood Park," also the title of the band's next album, will come out May 5.

According to the publisher, the 45-year-old Jollett will describe surviving the cult community Synanon as a child and graduating with honors from Stanford University. Airborne Toxic Event, based in Los Angeles and named after the central plot twist of Don DeLillo's novel "White Noise," is known for albums such as "All at Once" and "Such Hot Blood."

Jollett said in a statement that the book was inspired by the death, in 2015, of his beloved father. He called "Hollywood Park" an outlet for the "little boy" he once was.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 7:00 am. Updated: 7:30 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]