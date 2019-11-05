White House downplays shutdown chances - Brownsville Herald: Elections

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

White House downplays shutdown chances

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 1:00 pm

White House downplays shutdown chances Associated Press |

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Tuesday that it's not interested in a government shutdown when a temporary government-wide spending bill expires Nov. 21.

White House congressional liason Eric Ueland told reporters that President Donald Trump would sign another short-term stopgap spending bill to prevent a shutdown, so long as Democrats don't try to tie Trump's hands on funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall .

Ueland said Trump wants "the spending process to continue to unfold and the government to continue to be funded." Under a stopgap spending bill, Trump would be able to shift money from Pentagon anti-drug accounts and use other transfer powers to siphon money toward the border fence.

Trump on Sunday refused to rule out a shutdown when asked about it but there's no appetite for one among his allies on Capitol Hill. There has been ample speculation about a potential shutdown but no evidence one is actually brewing.

At issue are the 12 annual appropriations bills that fund the day-to-day operating budgets of federal agencies. Trump's top priority in the process is to obtain $5 billion or more to continue construction of his long-promised border wall, but lawmakers in both parties are more interested in assorted military and domestic agency accounts.

To make progress, the multi-party talks are focused on distributing spending increases from July's hard-won budget and debt agreement among the 12 bills. It'll be a challenge for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. — who backs a catchall omnibus spending bill — to win votes from Democratic progressives if it contains significant wall funding. On the other hand, Trump promises a veto if his wall funding demands aren't addressed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 1:00 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , | Location Tags: , ,

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]