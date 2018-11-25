Trump to rally for GOP's Senate candidate in Mississippi - Brownsville Herald: Elections

Trump to rally for GOP's Senate candidate in Mississippi

Posted: Sunday, November 25, 2018 11:20 pm | Updated: 11:47 pm, Sun Nov 25, 2018.

Trump to rally for GOP's Senate candidate in Mississippi Associated Press |

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to Mississippi for two rallies to try to keep a Senate seat in Republican hands.

Trump will be campaigning Monday for GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is in a runoff Tuesday against Democrat Mike Espy. The former congressman was agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton.

Espy is trying to become the first African-American to represent Mississippi in the Senate since Reconstruction.

Trump plans to speak Monday afternoon at a rally in Tupelo and then that night at a rally in Biloxi.

Trump returned Sunday evening from Florida, where he spent the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago club. He visited his nearby golf course all five days he spent in Florida, and he took time to talk to troops stationed abroad on Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

