Rep. Pressley in no rush to endorse in Democratic primary

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley says she's being courted by top party candidates for president for her endorsement.

But unlike her fellow members of the "squad" — four Democratic freshmen female representatives of color who have been sharp critics of President Donald Trump — Pressley has yet to announce which candidate she'll back.

Pressley told The Associated Press Monday she's been approached by top Democrats — including the campaigns of Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden — but said she's focused on local elections.

Asked when she'll endorse, Pressley said, "I'll move when I move."

The other squad members — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — are backing Sanders.

Pressley is Massachusetts' first black woman elected to Congress.

———

This story has been corrected to show that The AP spoke to Ayanna Pressley on Monday, not Tuesday.