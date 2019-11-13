MSNBC brings George Conway as analyst for Trump hearing - Brownsville Herald: Elections

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

MSNBC brings George Conway as analyst for Trump hearing

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 12:09 pm | Updated: 12:17 pm, Wed Nov 13, 2019.

MSNBC brings George Conway as analyst for Trump hearing Associated Press |

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC has George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and a prominent social media critic of President Donald Trump, as an analyst at the opening of the impeachment hearings.

Conway was identified as onscreen as a “conservative attorney.”

In the hour before the hearing started, Conway said he was horrified and appalled that few Republicans believe that Trump abused his power as president.

Meanwhile, Fox News Channel brought Kenneth Starr, the special prosecutor who made the case for President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, as an analyst prior to the hearing. Starr said making a charge of bribery against Trump is going to seem like a stretch for people on the street.

The hearing was being shown live on broadcast and cable news.

———

This story has been corrected to show Kellyanne Conway’s title is White House counselor.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 12:09 pm. Updated: 12:17 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]