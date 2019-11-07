More celebs join Michelle Obama's voter outreach drive - Brownsville Herald: Elections

More celebs join Michelle Obama's voter outreach drive

Posted: Thursday, November 7, 2019 11:42 am | Updated: 12:02 pm, Thu Nov 7, 2019.

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Election Day is over, but Michelle Obama is still trying to get out the vote.

The former first lady announced that Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Shonda Rhimes, Megan Rapinoe, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington have signed on as co-chairs of the national organization When We All Vote .

Obama is already a co-chair, along with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Faith Hill, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, and basketball star Chris Paul.

When We Vote, a nonprofit, describes itself as a nonpartisan group dedicated to increasing voter participation. The announcement Thursday marks a year until the 2020 elections, which includes the presidential race.

The organization was founded in 2018.

Hanks said "registering new voters is an act of hope and taking part in the American idea." He added that voting guarantees the blessings of "liberty for the grandkids."

———

This story has been corrected to delete incorrect reference that the 2020 general elections are happening a year to the date of Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Posted in , on Thursday, November 7, 2019 11:42 am. Updated: 12:02 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Calendar

Calendar

