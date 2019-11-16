Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady dies unexpectedly - Brownsville Herald: Elections

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady dies unexpectedly

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, November 16, 2019 8:54 am | Updated: 9:16 am, Sat Nov 16, 2019.

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady dies unexpectedly Associated Press |

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The family of Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady says he has died of a heart attack at age 66.

Cady’s family says in a statement posted on the court’s website that he died unexpectedly on Friday. In the statement, the Iowa Judicial Branch statement says Cady’s “passing is a great loss to the court and the state he so loyally served.” A spokesman says Cady was in Des Moines when he died.

Cady, of Ft. Dodge, was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 1998 and named chief justice in 2011.

He was a key vote in decisions that rankled social conservatives. Cady wrote the 2009 unanimous opinion that made Iowa the third state to permit same-sex marriages and he wrote last year’s decision upholding a woman’s right to an abortion under the Iowa Constitution.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in on Saturday, November 16, 2019 8:54 am. Updated: 9:16 am. | Tags: , , , , , , | Location Tags: , , ,

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]