Cory Booker on ballot in New Hampshire, last day of filing

Cory Booker on ballot in New Hampshire, last day of filing

Posted: Friday, November 15, 2019 9:45 am | Updated: 10:15 am, Fri Nov 15, 2019.

Cory Booker on ballot in New Hampshire, last day of filing Associated Press |

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is on the ballot in New Hampshire, where he hopes his patience will pay off.

The Democratic presidential hopeful signed up for the first-in-the-nation presidential primary on Friday, the final day of the filing period. Though he lags behind in polls, Booker says he's not one to switch strategies or states to focus on, as some other candidates have done.

Booker’s latest trip to New Hampshire comes a day after former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick jumped into the race. Booker says it's good to have robust competition, and that he doesn't take it personally that some of his close friends are also running.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Posted in on Friday, November 15, 2019 9:45 am. Updated: 10:15 am.

