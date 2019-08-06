El Paso protest rally planned for Trump's visit - Brownsville Herald: News

El Paso protest rally planned for Trump's visit

Posted: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 8:00 pm

El Paso protest rally planned for Trump's visit

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Democratic Texas congresswoman says she'll take part in a protest rally in her hometown of El Paso ahead of President Donald Trump's arrival.

Rep. Veronica Escobar tweeted the White House had invited her to join Trump during his visit Wednesday to El Paso, where a gunman killed 22 people during a weekend shooting at a Walmart.

Escobar says she'll instead attend a rally that organizers say will confront Trump and white supremacy while calling for gun control.

Some Democrats and El Paso residents say Trump's fiery rhetoric has fostered the kind of anti-immigrant hatred that may have motivated Saturday's attack.

Trump will also visit Dayton, Ohio, where a gunman in a separate weekend shooting killed nine people.

