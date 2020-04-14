Witnesses to History: Stell students documenting coronavirus crisis

Stell Middle School teacher Martin Leal says many of his history students are making the most of the opportunity at hand to show what they can do under distance learning compared to a regular classroom setting.

“Some teachers might have been caught off guard when we went to distance learning, but at Stell we were already set up with computers,” Leal said. Each classroom started this year with a rack of laptop computers on wheels, dubbed COW for short, and the kids were already used to doing assignments on computer and working online, he said.

Leal, in his 30th year with the Brownsville Independent School District and a longtime Texas history teacher at Stell, decided to make the most of the moment when the novel coronavirus crisis struck during Spring Break. He gave each of his 150 students the same assignment:

Final Project You are an eyewitness to history. Years from now, your assignment will be an important primary source of what it is was like to be a student during the Pandemic of 2020 in Brownsville. Your assignment is to document and create a power point, video or a website showing what life under this crisis is like. Kind of what Anne Frank did in her book “The Diary of Anne Frank.” Use photos, personal interviews, your own writings or anything that shows life during this national emergency. Must Cover information on Important News Events i.e. Shelter in Place, Schools closing....What you did. What your family did. How it affected you and your family. How it affected your neighborhood. Your thoughts on all of this, include specific details. Students of the future are counting on you.

As a middle school teacher Leal teaches all levels of students, from those with special needs to English language learners to honors students.

He said his classes are using Google Classroom, which gives him the ability to customize lessons to individual students.

“I deal in instructional technology,” he said. “I’m a technology immigrant. They’re technology natives. The key is getting them to transition from ‘this is my entertainment’ to ‘this is my future in education.’”

He said he had kids “who back at Stell in September weren’t used to immediate feedback,” but with the distance learning going on now they saw that “I am capable of doing this. The ELLs and the special needs kids adapted and overcame.”

Leal said he uploads videos to help students understand ideas and concepts. “I can adapt this to how a student learns,” he said, adding that his failure rate has dropped during the crisis and that he’s seeing a higher success rate among ELLs and special needs students.

During a Zoom class last week several students shared how it’s going with their project.

Fernando Banda said he is doing a Power Point because he already knows how the application works. “We’ve been doing this since elementary school,” he said.

Fernando said his father has family in Odessa and Pecos, which makes it easier to get other people’s point of view into the story.

Samantha Zuniga also is doing a Power Point. She said it’s a “good way to share how we feel during the coronavirus outbreak.”

Her mother, Maria Hernandez, who took part in the Zoom session, echoed that sentiment.

“We cannot go out with the coronavirus. It gets me scared and it makes me sad,” she said, adding that online learning is a good way to keep the students engaged.

“If everybody just goes by the rules, we’ll all make it out of this,” Samantha added.

Leal, who also operates Angelita’s Casa de Cafe on Boca Chica with his wife Angelita, a special education teacher, and son Marty said like many restaurants the business is struggling for customers during the lockdown.

“The biggest issue I have with all of this is the technology divide,” he said. “I’d love to see every kid with a Chromebook. I have a Chromebook I bought for $250 retail. $250 times 50,000 (students) is $12.5 million and I’m sure there are volume discounts. The software is available.”

glong@brownsvilleherald.com