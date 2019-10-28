Veteran discovers career path in TSC Social Work program

Closing the chapter on high school and embarking towards higher education, there were several stops along Robert Cavazos’journey that shaped him and led him to discover what he was passionate about, and pursue a career that would help him fulfill his goals.

“I definitely want to continue pursuing a higher education, and I want to see not only where my career takes me, but I also want to go beyond that,” said Cavazos. “In high school, it felt like I was just going through the motions, but at TSC, I feel more passionate about my career where I can help people, and I want to further that in both my career and education.”

A Harlingen native and resident, Cavazos graduated from Harlingen High School in 2000 and joined the Marine Corps right after graduation. Cavazos knew the value and importance of education, and he wished to pursue a career where he would be able to help people in a constructive way.

After serving four years in the Marine Corps, he enrolled in college to become a teacher. However, Cavazos felt like he was just going through the motions, pursuing his education because it was the most logical thing to do at the time. During this period in his life, he started a family and soon needed a full-time job, so he left college to tend to his new role as a working father.

Throughout all of this, Cavazos had time to reflect.

After his military service, Cavazos had been a part of several programs that assisted veterans in assimilating to civilian life, and taught them ways to cope with and adjust to new challenges they may face in their future. The programs were largely beneficial to Cavazos, and he kept their assistance close to his heart.

Thinking back to all of the ways these veterans programs had helped him, Cavazos’s goal became clear: to pursue a career where he could work with other veterans and assist them the same way they had helped him.

When Cavazos returned to Texas Southmost College to continue his academic career, he returned with a purpose. He decided to study social work with a newfound vigor for the college experience.

One social work course in particular, taught by TSC Instructor Martha Warburton, spurred Cavazos toward a fondness for community service.One of the requirements of the class was to complete a certain number of community service hours. After meeting the requirements, Cavazos continued to volunteer in order to give back in any way he could.

One volunteer opportunity in particular stands out above the rest. Cavazos pursued and received the certification to become a Volunteer Deputy Registrar, taking on the task of recruiting people to register and take action by voting. His target reach was the young voters, noting that not many exercise their right to vote, despite their voices being imperative in decision-making and being the future generation of leaders. Through his position as a Volunteer Deputy Registrar, Cavazos encouraged young voters to use their voice to make a change in their community.

Cavazos now tries to experience college life to the fullest extent he can by participating in student organizations and on-campus events, making new friends and colleagues on campus, and lending a hand to whoever needs one.

With his plans to complete TSC’s Social Work program by summer 2020, Cavazos aims to pursue his career in social work and impact veterans in a positive way.

“I could be going to any other college, but the instructors here at TSC come with a purpose,” said Cavazos. “They’re willing to work with you and stay after hours, and everything (college experience) has always been positive. I wouldn’t go anywhere else.”