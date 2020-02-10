Venus high in the night sky right now

Valentines’ Day is around the corner. Perhaps you would consider taking your Valentine on an evening walk and give a unique gift -- a view of Venus. The ancient goddess of love has been reigning supreme in the south-southwest at sunset, glimmering like the diamond in an engagement ring.

Many of the constellations relate to ill-fated romances, but one successful one is connected with Perseus and Andromeda. They are in the sky now, along with Princess Andromeda’s parents, King Cepheus and Queen Cassiopeia. You are welcome to connect the dots to YOUR favorite stars and create a one-of-a-kind romantic constellation for your personal sweetheart. I can almost guarantee no one will ever top that gift.

Have you noticed how high in the sky Venus is now? And how the distance between Venus and the moon is changing? Use Venus to try and catch a glimpse of Mercury to the far lower right of Venus between now and Saturday.

This month’s full moon was on Sunday. After this phase you will be able to watch the moon during your morning commute or walk. The setting moon seems to move closer to the western horizon throughout the morning this week. People are often surprised that they can see the moon during the daytime.

If you have dark skies and a computer connected motor-driven telescope you might want to search for several Messier Objects this month. M41 is found in Canis Major, the constellation marked by the blazing beautiful star we call Sirius. Sirius was worshipped by the ancient Egyptians and figured in their religion and their ruling class as Osiris. While you are open cluster stalking, look for the Pleiades, M45; M44, the Beehive cluster in Cancer the Crab, the Hyades (Taurus) shelters M1, the Crab nebula, near the base of one of the horns.

The W of Cassiopeia harbors M52. Perseus boasts M34. Auriga the Charioteer that resembles a pentagon to the right of Orion and Taurus, hosts three open clusters, M36, 37, and 38. The winter sky is a treasure trove of things to seek out and enjoy. Want to know others? Gemini has M35 and Canis Major has M41.

Have you seen the Facebook page for the South Texas Astronomical Society yet? This youthful organization is focusing on sharing science conversations related to astronomy research with guest speakers who share UTRGV research. They also provide activities with the Brownsville Public Library system and the Christina Torres Memorial Observatory/Resaca De La Palma night hike observing events. They are very energetic and are eager to share their time with folks who are interested in learning more about the night sky. I suggest you seek them out on Facebook. I think you will be pleasantly surprised.

Until next week, do let some stars get in your eyes.