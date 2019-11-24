UTRGV recognized for 6 top degree programs in the U.S.

Multiple online degree programs at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley have been awarded top ranking status by Intelligent.com.

Listed amongst hundreds of other competing institutions across the nation, UTRGV’s programs ranked:

• No. 1 Sports Medicine Degree Programs

• No. 5 MBA in Finance Degree Programs

• No. 13 Social Work Degree Programs

• No. 14 Master’s in Public Administration Degree Programs

• No. 15 Master’s in Sports Medicine Degree Programs

• No. 32 Master’s in Social Work Degree Programs

“This is great news for our online programs that have been helping many professionals take the next steps in their careers and futures,” said Dr. Parwinder Grewal, UTRGV Executive Vice President for Research, Graduate Studies, and New Program Development. “UTRGV is committed to supporting and empowering individuals who want to change not only their lives, but also transform their own communities and beyond, and we are so proud that our programs play a role in their success.”

UTRGV’s Master of Science in Kinesiology, which ranked No. 1 and No. 15 in sports medicine, was also recognized as a “Most Customizable Program.” In addition to its No. 5 ranking, the Master of Business in Administration in Financial Planning, which is an accelerated online program, was named “Best in the South.” UTRGV’s Master of Public Affairs online program was touted as a program with the “Most Flexible Start Terms.” The Master of Science in Social Work stood out for its Latinx-focused program on Latino individuals, families and groups.

RANKING METHODOLOGY

The student-focused comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,604 accredited colleges and universities. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment, and leading third-party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed hundreds of schools with comparable programs on a scale of 0 to 100, with UTRGV making it to the final list for 6 degree programs. The methodology uses an algorithm that collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university’s degree program.