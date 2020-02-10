UTRGV Profile in Excellence: Dana Day

Age: 25

Major: BS in Exercise Science with emphasis in Physical Therapy

College: College of Health Professions

Hometown : Coarsegold, California

High School: Yosemite High School

Why UTRGV?

I was looking for a college that was supportive, affordable and knowledgeable about contemporary career choices. While a biology pre-physical therapy route is common, I noticed that UTRGV was preparing pre-health professionals through their exercise science degree plan, which is helping to bridge the path for these majors into the allied health field of Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT).

What made you decide on your current major?

I actually started as an engineering major. I really enjoyed the process of developing and finding answers to real world problems. I soon found that physical therapy is like engineering of the body and I see exercise science as the study of how the body reacts to movement. This is why I believe it is the perfect degree for a future physical therapist.

What do you hope to achieve beyond completion of your major?

I would like to attend graduate school and acquire my Doctorate in Physical Therapy. I would love to do a specialty in orthopedics. I am hoping to work outpatient for a few years and then open up my own physical therapy clinic.

What do you like most about UTRGV?

I like the opportunity that UTRGV offers the community to better themselves. UTRGV continues to reduce barriers for education but maintains the quality of education. I enjoy that UTRGV plans events and integrates the surrounding areas. Moreover, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has made significant strides in reducing socioeconomic barriers by way of providing access to education through easy, affordable avenues.

What does being a Vaquero mean to you?

Being a Vaquero means being part of the community who is making positive change in South Texas for its residents.

What opportunities has UTRGV helped you find throughout your community?

UTRGV has helped me become involved multiple ways. I am currently the president of the Exercise Science Club. We are active with Special Olympics, food pantries and we volunteer at various community events. I have observed at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance and the McAllen VA physical therapy clinic. I also try to stay involved with on-campus events to spread school spirit.

What are a few of your favorite books?

“Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss- This is a classic book that always makes me laugh. It brings me back to my childhood and reminds me to try new things. “The Hounds of the Morrigan” by Pat O’Shea. This is a great fiction book. I enjoy a book that takes me on a journey.

What’s in your playlist right now?

I have various artists in my playlist. I would say I am enjoying Billie Eilish, Carrie Underwood and PostMalone