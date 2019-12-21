UTRGV Learning Center places in technology contest

The UTRGVLearning Center receivedsecond place at the 2019 National College Learning Center Association’s Innovative Use of Technology Award competition.

The project – titled “A 21st Century Learning Center Training Program: IncorporatingMixed Reality Simulation Training into Tutor and Supplemental InstructionLeader Training” – is a mixed reality simulation tool used in tutor training.

Armando Garza, program coordinator for the Learning Center, led the project.

“At the beginning of each semester, we have trainings for our new supplemental instruction leaders and tutors,” Garza said. “In the past, we used to do trainings in traditional ways, like Reading Rules, PowerPoints and mock sessions.”

Looking for new methods,the Learning Center sought to optimize trainings for maximum effectiveness by utilizingvirtual simulation via Mursion’s Software for Educator Preparation, which designs and delivers custom simulation scenarios for students and faculty.

“After having been shown the Mixed Reality Simulation by Dr. Patricia McHatton, I decided we could use this new tool for our trainings,” Garza said. “With the help of and close work with the College of Education and P16 Integration, we have come up with several scenarios to train our student employees.”

Garza said he and his colleagues are pleased with the feedback from student employees in the Learning Center and are able to provide quick answers to questions that arise while interacting with the mixed reality avatars.

He accepted the award on behalf of UTRGV in October at the NCLCA Annual Conference in Louisville, Kentucky. UTRGV placed second to Florida Atlantic University.

The award committee from the NCLCA selected winners based on use of technology for learning assistance that significantly impacts student leaning or learning center operations and demonstrate measurable benefits.